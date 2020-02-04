Woman accused of charging thousands on company credit card

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole money from her place of employment by using a company credit card.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Johana Berenice Villarreal and charged her with credit card abuse.

The case came to light on January 16th when officers were called out to a theft call at the 7800 block of Sonoma Ct.

Officers met with a business person who stated that an employee of his had used a company credit card to charge roughly $31,000 in unauthorized charges.

The victim stated that when he looked over the statements, he found purchases that included utility bills, trips out of town and various online purchases over the span of 11 months.

A report was filed and the victim was able to provide financial documents to support the claims.

As a result, Villarreal was arrested.