Woman accused of credit card fraud

A woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly using someone else’s debit card.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Esmeralda Tamez in the case.

The incident happened back in January 8th when someone called police saying that they spotted several unauthorized transactions on their IBC debit card.

According to the victim, Tamez allegedly went to various ATM machines and withdrew roughly $8,000 over the course of eight months.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had enough evidence to charge Tamez with credit card abuse, and forgery.