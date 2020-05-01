Woman accused of driving with child on running board arrested

A woman is facing child endangerment charges after she allegedly drove off with a young child riding on the running board of her SUV.

Laredo Police arrested 35-year-old Jessica Lizette Villarreal in the case.

The incident was reported on February 27th when officers with the Special Investigation Unit revealed the it happened at the 1300 block of Guadalupe Street on February 26th.

Police then released the video asking for identification on the suspect driving the red GMC Yukon.

After a thorough investigation, officers determined that Villarreal was the person behind the wheel during the time of the alleged incident.

She admitted to police that her child who is under the age of 10 years old was misbehaving and refused to get into the car.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined they had sufficient evidence to make an arrest.