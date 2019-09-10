Woman accused of firing gunshots in Mines Road neighborhood

A woman is arrested for allegedly firing gunshots in a local neighborhood.

Laredo Police arrested Fritzie Nicole Reyes, 23 in the case.

The incident happened on August 24th when officers were called out to the 9300 block of Mines Road at around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, several witnesses stated that a woman who was inside a grey charger had fired gunshots into the area.

Using surveillance footage, officers were able to identify that Reyes was the person at the scene of the crime.

Officers also recovered bullet casings at the scene.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit who determined they had enough evidence to charge Reyes with discharging a firearm.