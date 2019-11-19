Woman accused of forging insurance card

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly forged her insurance information.

Laredo Police arrested 44-year-old Maria Guadalupe Juarez in the case.

The incident happened on October, 29th at around 10 a.m. when an officer conducted a routine traffic stop at the 900 block of S. Louisiana Avenue.

When the officer asked to license and insurance information, he noticed some inconsistencies with the insurance card provided by Juarez.

According to police, the font size of the card was not consistent throughout the card and the information appeared to be angled.

After checking with the insurance company, the officer discovered that the vehicle had not been insured for the past two months.

When the officer confronted Juarez about the discovery, Juarez allegedly acknowledged to having altered the card to make it look like she had insurance.

As a result, she was charged with tampering with a governmental record.