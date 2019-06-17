Woman accused of forgery

A young woman is facing charges after she allegedly forged a bank transaction.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Michelle Reyes in the case.

The incident happened back in October 19th of last year when officers were called out to the 1900 block of Bob Bullock for a fraudulent charge claim.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that she had made a withdrawal using her debit card at an ATM machine the previous day.

Later that day, the victim noticed that her debit card was missing and that a recent withdrawal of $600 was made on the account.

The victim stated that she did not make the transaction and that the signature on the withdrawal slip did not match hers.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined that they had enough evidence to arrest Reyes in the case.