Woman accused of grand theft auto

An alleged case of grand theft auto lands a young woman behind bars.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Elvira Yakelin Martinez in the case.

According to police, the case unfolded on January 10th at around 6:30 a.m. when officers were called out to a vehicle theft at the 9700 block of Codorniz Dr.

Officers met with a victim who stated that a woman had stolen her white Jeep Commander.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who conducted a thorough investigation.

The information was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed with an arrest.

