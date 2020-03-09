Woman accused of hit & run that left pedestrian in critical condition

A young woman is arrested for her alleged involvement in a hit and run accident that took place over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday morning at the intersection of Park Street and San Dario.

Carmen Loretta Olvera, 18 was arrested and charged with accident involving personal injury, a felony three count.

Police received information about a pedestrian that was hit by a BMW and fled the scene.

A teenage female was struck and was eventually flow out to San Antonio in critical condition.

A witness followed Olvera and was able to obtain her information.