Woman accused of leaving four-year-old and two-year-old home alone

Two small children left alone for hours leads police to an arrest.

Laredo Police were called out to a home at the 7600 block of King Arthur's Court on Sunday morning.

Authorities say Kassandra Alvarado had left her two children a four and a two-year-old for several hours.

The father of the children told police he had arrived at the home after work to find the children by themselves.

Alvarado was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning of a child with intent to return.