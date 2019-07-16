Woman accused of making false police report

A woman calls the police to report her stolen car and finds herself behind bars.

Laredo Police arrested Bernice Gonzalez, 41 and charged her with making a false report to a police officer.

The incident happened on March 16th when officers were called out to the 5600 block of David Street for a theft of a motor vehicle call.

Gonzalez stated that her white Hyundai Sonata had been stolen from the parked location after she locked herself out of the car and went to retrieve her keys.

A report was made and the case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force.

After a thorough investigation, police found out that Gonzalez’s car had actually been impounded by DPS one day before the report was filed.

The case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office who determined they had enough evidence to charge Gonzalez.