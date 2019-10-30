Woman accused of making false report to police

A woman looking to report a hit and run accident finds herself on the wrong side of the law.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Isela Murillo after she allegedly called police to report an accident.

The incident happened on October 28th at around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Mims Avenue and Canal Street.

Murillo told police that she was driving her Nissan when a vehicle traveling west on Canal Street collided with her and fled the scene.

As the officer continued the investigation, a witness came forward saying that they saw a car driving in reverse on Canal Street but never saw any collision.

An assisting officer then checked the area and noticed a wooden utility pole that appeared to have been damaged.

Officers say Murillo’s car also had wooden chips and debris on the fender.

As a result, Murillo was charged with making a false report to police officers.