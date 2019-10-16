Woman accused of posing as a licensed nurse

A woman is accused of posing as a nurse in Laredo, Texas.

According to the Texas Board of Nursing, Nora Nely Avila Ibarra was employed and practiced as a licensed vocational nurse with a home health agency in Laredo from July 12th 2017 to August 22nd 2018.

Officials say during the time Avila was working, she was using a license that belonged to another nurse with the same name.

Avila represented herself as a LVN to staff, patients and to the public on the facility’s business and medical records.

After a thorough investigation, the board revealed that the birth date and social security number Avila provided did not belong to any nurse that had the privilege to practice nursing in the state of Texas.

The case was turned over to the Webb County District Attorney for prosecution.