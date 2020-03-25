Woman accused of shooting Border Patrol agent in SA hotel room

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when San Antonio Police found both of them at the La Quinta Inn located at the 1000 block of North Loop 1604 East.

Police say Marburger had called dispatchers before 8:30 a.m. saying that a man in the room with her had been shot.

Authorities say the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection told KSAT that the man killed had been with Border Patrol for 21 years.

San Antonio Police say they were possibly from Laredo, but when KGNS reached out to our local Border Patrol, they say the victim worked in Del Rio.