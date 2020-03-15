Woman accused of slicing man's finger with knife

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly entered into someone’s home and cut a man with a knife.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Jasmine Lara and charged her with aggravated assault.

The incident was reported on March 11th at around 2:22 a.m. when officers were called out to the 2900 block of Thurman Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was holding a woman down with a knife within arm’s reach.

According to the man, Lara, arrived at the home, grabbed a knife and threatened him.

The victim stated that he attempted to disarm Lara, at which point she sliced his finger.

After a brief struggle, the man was able to disarm Lara until officers arrived and took her into custody.