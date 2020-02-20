Woman accused of stealing clothing from mall

A woman accused of getting free clothes from Forever 21 using the five-finger discount is arrested.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Karla Elena Ortega Cuevas in the case.

The incident unfolded on February 6th when officers were called out to the mall for a theft report.

Officers met with a store employee who stated that two women walked into the business, stuffed clothing into two separate bags and then left the store without paying.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who presented their findings to the district attorney’s office.

After a thorough investigation, officials determined there was enough evidence to arrest Cuevas and charge her with theft.