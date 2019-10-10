Woman accused of stealing detergent from home improvement store

A woman has no choice but to come clean after she is allegedly caught stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of detergent from a home improvement store.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Kayla Lee San Miguel and charged her with theft of property.

The case was reported on September 13th at around 1:30 p.m. when officers were called out to the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

When officers arrived, a loss prevention specialist stated that a man and woman entered the store and headed towards the laundry detergent aisle.

The employee says the couple then grabbed over $200 dollars’ worth of detergent, stuffed it in a plastic bag and exited the store through the garden center without paying.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had sufficient evidence to arrest San Miguel in the case.