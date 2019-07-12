Woman accused of stealing gun from pawn shop

A woman looking to take back a pawned item is arrested by Police.

Laredo Police arrested Georgina Trevino, 34 and charged her with theft of a firearm.

The incident happened on June 18th when officers were called out to a pawn shop at the 4300 block of Zapata Highway.

Employees stated that Trevino walked into the store and said she wanted to sell two firearms.

After the transaction had been made, Trevino allegedly took one of the guns that she had just sold from on top of the counter.

Trevino then allegedly left the store with the gun and the money.

After a thorough investigation, detectives were able to obtain sufficient evidence to make an arrest.