Woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from purse

A woman is facing charges after she was allegedly caught on camera stealing money from a purse at a trampoline park last month.

Laredo Police arrested 38-year-old Valeria Judith Fasci and charged her with theft of property.

The incident happened on September 8th, 2019 when officers were called out to a business at the 6000 block of McPherson Road.

Officers met with the victim who stated that she had left her purse on the table and came back to realize it had been stolen.

The victim spoke to an employee who stated that they saw a woman leave the store with the purse in question.

The woman then exited the store and was able to find the purse in the parking lot; however, $700 in cash was missing.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation and with the help of surveillance video, they were able to determine that Fasci was the person on camera.

Fasci was taken to the county jail on a $1,000 bond.