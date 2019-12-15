Woman accused of stealing make up from department store

A woman looking to get her Christmas shopping done using the five-finger discount is caught red-handed.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Yaritza Lynette Bustamante in the case.

The caused unfolded on December 12th when officers were called out to a department store at the 5300 block of San Dario.

A store employee told police that Bustamante entered the store, picked out several items and then left the store without paying.

According to loss prevention, Bustamante stole three Tarte brush sets, and several makeup Palettes.

Bustamante was then caught at the men’s section loading the items in her purse.

Bustamante was detained and charged with theft.