Woman accused of stealing meat from grocery stores

A woman is arrested for allegedly stealing meat from several grocery stores around town.

Twenty-eight-year-old Vanessa Lee Rodriguez is facing theft of property charges for an incident that happened back in April of this year.

Officers were called out to a theft at the 4800 block of San Dario Avenue where they met with a store employee who stated that they saw a man and a woman steal roughly $150 worth of foods from different stores.

The employee stated that the two were caught stealing from a store located on Del Mar, McPherson and Guadalupe.

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined they had enough evidence to arrest Rodriguez in the case.