Woman accused of stealing merchandise from outlet mall

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole merchandise from our local outlet mall.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Erika Abigail Martinez and charged her with theft.

The incident happened on October 13th at around 3 p.m. when officers were called out to a theft at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

When officers arrived, a store employee stated that a woman walked into the business and stole roughly $105 worth of items.

With the help of surveillance footage, police were able to detain Martinez in the case.