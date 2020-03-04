Woman accused of stealing CBD vape cartridges arrested

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of vape cartridges.

Laredo Police arrested 43-year-old Veronica Molina and charged her with theft.

The case came to light on February 3rd at around 9:30 p.m. when officers were called out to a theft report at a convenience store located at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, an employee stated that a woman entered the business and stole 142 CBD vape cartridges valued at roughly $844 dollars.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to present evidence to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was enough probably cause to secure an arrest warrant.