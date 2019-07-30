Woman accused of urinating on potatoes inside Walmart store

Authorities in Pennsylvania are on the lookout for a woman who allegedly urinated on a batch of potatoes at a Walmart store.

The West Mifflin Police Department posted the young woman’s photo on their Facebook page on July 24th in hopes of catching the alleged urinater.

A Walmart employee said she saw the woman commit the act right in front of them.

Walmart released a statement saying, "This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

The incident comes a couple of weeks after viral videos and pictures of people tampering with food inside stores.