Woman allegedly caught stealing from department store

A woman is arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise from a department store.

Laredo Police arrested 31-year-old Ana Huerta and charged her with theft of property.

The incident happened on September 18th at around five in the afternoon when officers were called out to a business at the 7500 block of San Dario.

Officers arrived at the store and met with the loss prevention specialist who stated that Huerta was caught stealing items and putting them in a tote bag.

Huerta attempted to leave the store without paying for any of the merchandise and was detained by loss prevention.

The items were recovered and Huerta was taken into custody.