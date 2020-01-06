Woman denies breathalyzer after hit-and-run

A woman who was allegedly driving under the influence causes an accident downtown.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Nadia Martinez Guevara after the incident happened Sunday at the corner of Matamoros Street and San Agustin Avenue.

According to police, they responded to a hit-and-run accident at the location, but on the way to the accident dispatchers alerted officers that the victim was following the driver who caused the accident.

They eventually stopped at the 100 of Hidalgo Street.

Guevara refused to do a breathalizer test.