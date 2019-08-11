Woman and man arrested for possession at local bus stop

A drug bust of roughly $19,000 worth of marijuana leads to the arrest of a woman and a young man.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office discovered the pair at a bus stop at the 800 block of Flores Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies say the two were acting very suspicious and during questioning authorities found four gym bags loaded with several bundles of marijuana.

Sheriff’s officials arrested Martha Magali Colon-Lebron, 52 and 19-year-old Carlos Miguel Castilo and charged them with possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.