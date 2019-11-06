Woman arrested after alleged burglary of a home

A woman was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a home.

Lucia Reyes, age 23, was arrested at the Laredo Police Department Main Station and charged with burglary of habitation.

The case began on September 16th when officers responded to a burglary call, where the victim stated that her residence had been burglarized and several items, including a purse, were stolen. The officer proceeded to check the residence and observed an open window with the drapes thrown on the floor, and a side door that the victim stated was locked, left opened.

The initial report was filed and the case was transferred to the Crimes Against Property Unit for investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, Reyes was identified as the suspect. Reyes was booked and processed and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.