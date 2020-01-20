Woman arrested after causing disturbance at local bar

A woman is facing multiple charges after she caused a scene at a local bar.

Laredo Police arrested 31-year-old Giovanna Ramirez Colunga in the case.

The incident happened on January 16th at around 2 a.m. when officers were called out to the 6400 block of Crescent Loop.

When officers arrived, and found Colunga heavily intoxicated and using profane language towards the officers.

According to police, Colunga was irate after she was forcibly removed from a security guard for acting aggressive in the club.

As officers attempted to detain her, she kept pulling away and stiffened her arms to avoid getting arrested.

After a brief struggle, officers were able to detain her and charge her with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.