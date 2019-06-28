Woman arrested for allegedly skimping out on rental payments

A woman looking to spruce up her home with rented furniture finds herself housed in a jail cell.

Laredo Police arrested Francis Salinas, 24 and charged her with theft of property.

The incident happened on March 27th when officers were called out to a Rent-A-Center business located at the 3900 block of Santa Isabel.

When officers arrived, the employee stated that Salinas made a down payment on a 65 inch TV, and a dining room set with an estimated value of $3,000.

Employees say after she made the one-time payment, she never returned and avoided every attempt to collect a payment.

The report was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for investigation.

Salinas was arrested and taken to the county jail on a $30,000 bond.