A woman is arrested for allegedly attacking an ex-coworker in a restaurant restroom.

Police arrested 26-year-old Abigail Lee Monroy on Sunday.

Police say the assault happened last November when they were called out to the 3200 block of Kearney Street.

According to the victim, two women began punching her. She claimed they were former ex-coworkers, one of the women was identified as Monroy.

She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.