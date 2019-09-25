Woman arrested for alleged theft from Target

Authorities have apprehended a woman who was identified as a suspect for an alleged theft from a local store.

Yudira Maria Godina, 24, was arrested and remanded to Webb County Jail after authorities responded to a theft report at a Target on Bob Bullock Loop.

Authorities met with Department Loss Prevention officers who stated a female entered the place of business and attempted to steal several items from inside the store.

According to the report, the woman was attempting to hide empty boxes behind other items at the store and when Loss Prevention confronted her at the exit, she threw a pair of Bluetooth speakers at them before leaving the store.

The initial report was filed and the case was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division for follow up.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that female, identified as Godina, had in fact taken two other pairs of headphones which were not recovered, for a total value stolen of approximately $139.97.

Godina has been charged with theft of property and remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond.