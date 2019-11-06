Woman arrested for allegedly causing vehicle damages and fleeing the scene

A woman is arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Selene Noe in the case.

The incident happened on Monday morning after police were called out to a traffic-related call at the 3700 block of N. Meadow.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy with Tamaulipas license plates and heavy damage as if it had been involved in an accident.

Officers were able to trace the trail of damage back to the 1800 block of Frost Street where a blue Honda Accord and a fence had damages consistent with those from the Chevy.

Officers were able to make contact with the owner of the Honda and the property and with the help of surveillance camera they were able to see the moment when the collision happened.

After gathering information, officers placed Noe under arrest and charged her with striking both an unattended vehicle and a landscape object.