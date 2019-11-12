Woman arrested for allegedly robbing dollar store

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly robbed a dollar store a few months ago.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Lisa Marie Baltazar Hernandez and charged her with aggravated robbery.

The incident happened on June 4th when officers were called out to a store at the 4400 block of San Bernardo.

When officers arrived, a witness told police, that a woman had entered the business and loaded a backpack with merchandise and walked out without paying for anything.

As Hernandez was making her way to the exit, an employee tried to stop her by locking the doors and grabbing her bag.

When the employee tried to take the bag, Hernandez allegedly knocked the employee to the ground which is when she was able to get away.

The employee tried to follow and made another attempt to retrieve the items; which is when Hernandez allegedly displayed a pocket knife in a threatening manner.

After a thorough investigation, officers were able to arrest Hernandez in the case.