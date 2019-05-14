Woman arrested in alleged hit and run accident

A woman is arrested for an alleged hit and run that happened on Monday morning.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Paula Martinez Gomez and charged her with accident involving damages.

The accident happened at around 7:30 a.m. when officers were called out to an accident at the 2300 block of Stewart Street.

The victim stated that she was driving along the street when the driver of a Nissan disregarded a stop sign and collided with the victim’s car.

According to authorities, the victim then pulled over to the side to contact police, which is when Gomez sped off. At that point, the victim decided to follow Gomez until police arrived.

The two drivers eventually ended up stopping at the 1100 block of N. Canada where police were able to make an arrest.