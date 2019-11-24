Woman arrested in apartment drug raid

An ongoing investigation by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of cash and drugs.

Authorities raided an apartment at the 1800 block of Laredo Street belonging to 25-year-old Jennifer Annette Cabrera.

When sheriff’s deputies searched the apartment, they found 43 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,800 along with $21,991 dollars in cash.

Both the cash and the drugs were seized and Cabrera was charged with possession of a controlled substance.