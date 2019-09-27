Woman arrested with two child abandonment charges

Laredo Police Department have arrested a woman after an alleged child abandonment incident.

Police were dispatched and met with the suspect’s mother who stated that her daughter, later identified as 26-year-old Jessica Karime Salomon, left the residence to go pick up Salomon’s boyfriend from work and left her two children alone.

The children, aged 2 and 3, were found by police asleep in their room.

While waiting for Salomon to return home, Officers called Child Protective Services.

Upon arrival, officers placed Salomon under arrest and charged her with two counts of abandoned Child with intent to return.

The children were taken by the grandmother.

Salomon was later remanded to the Webb County Jail where she was held without bond.