Woman arrested after allegedly raiding neighbor's shed

A woman was arrested after allegedly jumping over her neighbor’s fence to raid her shed.

Gloria De Leon Diaz, age 61, was arrested at the Laredo Police Department Main Station on Monday and charged with theft of property.

The case unfolded on October 2nd when officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Chickasaw Lane for a prowler call. Upon arrival, the officer met with a witness and victim who stated that their neighbor was inside their property in the backyard. According to the witness, she heard sounds coming from the backyard and when she proceeded to check she observed their neighbor in the backyard and the shed open. The suspect proceeded to jump the fence back into his property.

The victim stated that that after reviewing the contents of the shed, she noticed that a two weed eaters, a nail gun and a welder had been stolen from the property. The initial report was filed and the case was transferred to the Crimes Against Property Unit for investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, Diaz was identified as the person pawning the stolen items.

Diaz was booked and processed and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $1,500 bond.