Mother accused of child abandonment

A mom is arrested after allegedly leaving her three kids home alone for several hours without adult supervision.

Police reports say a concerned neighbor contacted police after concerns that the children's mother had left the kids by themselves.

When police gained access to the apartment they found the three kids ages eight, four, and three inside without an adult.

The kids' grandmother who lived in the same complex, but did not know the kids were by themselves, called the mother.

When she arrived, she was arrested. She now faces three counts of child abandonment.

No bond was set.