Woman climbs over safety barrier and taunts lion

A woman causes a frenzy at a New York zoo after climbing into a lion exhibit.

Video shows the woman standing what appears to be just feet away from the animal.

Officials at the Bronx Zoo say the woman climbed over a safety barrier, then came face to face with the ferocious feline.

The woman is then seen raising her arms and wiggling her body.

Fortunately, the lion resisted the taunting and dance moves. Officials say this could've ended differently, calling the act "A serious violation" and "Unlawful trespassing."

It is not clear if the woman was punished for the crime.

