Woman enters guilty plea for smuggling minor into the U.S.

A Laredo woman accused of smuggling a minor from Mexico into the U.S. has entered a guilty plea.

The incident happened on July 13th at the Lincoln-Juarez Bridge when Rosa Elia Amaya, 27, claimed to be the boy’s mother and presented a birth certificate to customs officials as proof of citizenship.

When authorities questioned the boy about the location of his mother, he stayed silent which prompted suspicion. After an investigation, authorities confirmed the boy was not Amaya’s son.

During her plea, Amaya admitted that she had agreed to smuggle the boy into the country in exchange for $1,500.

Sentencing will be set at a later date; Amaya faces up to 10 years in prison along with a maximum fine of $250,000.