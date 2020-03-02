Woman faces charges for alleged embezzlement

An employee from a local hotel is accused of using the company's credit card and charging thousands of dollars.

Nancy Ethel Morales, age 37, is facing charges of theft of property through embezzlement.

According to Laredo police, they responded to a local hotel on Calle del Norte for a credit abuse report. The hotel management told police that an employee had used the business' credit card without authorization.

Through the course of the investigation, Morales was identified as the suspect.

It was also discovered that she allegedly used a refund feature of the business credit card to refund approximately $10,000 into her personal account.