Woman accused of stealing iPhone from vehicle

A woman was arrested after pawn shop records reveal she was the culprit behind a burglarized vehicle.

Anabelle Ramos was charged with theft of property with a $1,000 bond after being arrested on Sunday, September 15 at the 900 block of San Eduardo Avenue.

According to police, the case unfolded a year ago on August 23, 2018 when they responded to a call that a victim’s Lincoln town car was broken into and their iPhone was stolen.

Ramos was identified as the suspect after pawn shop records indicate sufficient evidence in her connection to the stolen phone.

The case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office who determined the evidence against Ramos secured a warrant for her arrest.