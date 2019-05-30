Woman goes viral for hitting photographer during first pitch

A woman who threw out the first pitch during a Chicago White Sox game had a little trouble aiming in the right direction.

The woman was set to bring the heat but threw it towards the left, and a poor photographer paid the price.

Her reaction was priceless as she realized her effort will soon be shared on social media.

She then took time to pose for a photo to remember the special occasion.

Coincidentally, this bad pitch took place five years and a day after 50 cent’s memorial botched ceremonial throw at a Mets game.