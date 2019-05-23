Woman in RV arrested after sending officers on high speed chase

A woman in an RV led police in California on a crazy and destructive high-speed chase.

It began in Santa Clarita, when police attempted to pull over the RV.

The woman then fled through the San Fernando Valley at speeds of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage as it tore through the city streets.

At one point a dog jumped from the front of the RV; luckily, police say it was uninjured.

The chase ended when the RV crashed and the driver tried to run.

She was tackled and arrested at the scene.

