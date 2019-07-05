Kitchen supervisor indicted for allegedly engaging in relationship with federal Inmate

A former employee at a South Texas Detention Center is indicted for allegedly making a false statement and providing contraband to an inmate in prison.

According U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick, Oralia Aparicio was employed by GEO Group Inc. as a kitchen supervisor.

According to court documents, she engaged in a relationship with a federal inmate over a period of several months at the Rio Grande Detention Center in Laredo.

During that time, Aparicio allegedly made false representations in order to avoid detection.

The charges allege she contributed money and placed orders on the commissary account of the federal inmate with whom she was allegedly dating.

Aparicio also violated federal law when she provided the inmate with contraband items, such as a prescription medication, over-the-counter medicine, and pictures of herself.

If convicted, she could face five years in prison along with a $250,000 fine.

