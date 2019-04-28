Woman injured from stray bullet, believed to be from Mexican side

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident where a woman was injured from a stray bullet over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday night at around 10 p.m. when officers were called out to a hospital located at the 2900 block of Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway.

When officers arrived, they met with a female victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a bullet.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Buckwheat Drive where the incident was said to have happened.

When police arrived, they discovered two bullet holes that came from outside the residence and another at a second home.

Authorities believe the bullets may have been the result of a shooting from the Mexican side of the border.

Laredo Police referred the case over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to further investigate the matter.