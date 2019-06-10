Woman killed, man injured in Sunday morning rollover

A woman is killed and a man is in critical condition after a rollover accident on a Laredo highway over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday, June 9th at around 6:45 a.m. when officers were called out the 9000 block of Highway 83.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who appeared to have been thrown from a Chevy Impala.

The Laredo Fire Department transported 22-year-old Juan Garcia to a local hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released her identity at this moment until they have notified next of kin.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.