Woman pleads guilty to federal drug smuggling charges

A 51-year-old woman from Dallas pleads guilty to importing a large number of narcotics into the country through a Laredo port of entry.

Back in September 28th, Monica Christine Canales Rodriguez attempted to enter the United States through the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge while driving a Toyota Four Runner.

During the inspection, Customs and Border Protection officers noticed several anomalies in all four tires.

When officers searched the vehicle they found heroin and meth that weighed 48.82 and 13.8 kilograms, respectively. The drugs had an estimated street value of $15,000.

Rodriguez was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.

She faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a $10 million dollar fine.