Woman pleads guilty to meth smuggling attempt

A woman from Brunswick, Georgia, now faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to import a large quantity of meth into the country, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Lidia Maria Nandi Bibiano, aged 21, pleaded guilty today in federal court.

On June 28, 2019, she arrived in Laredo at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge driving a Dodge Caravan. During inspection, law enforcement discovered 93 bundles of meth hidden inside a modified compartment in the vehicle’s floor.

The drugs weighed a total of 88.40 kilograms with an approximate value of more than $500,000.

Bibiano has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing, which will be set at a later before U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana. At that time, Bibiano faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Day is prosecuting the case.