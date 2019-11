A woman pleads guilty to trying to smuggle bundles of cocaine through a Laredo port of entry.

Yuriria Verastegui, age 40, allegedly tried to sneak the drugs by hiding them in the interior panels of her ford SUV back in July. However, the drugs were found by bridge officials.

A Laredo federal judge will impose sentencing on February 2020.

She could face a minimum of 10 years to life in prison.